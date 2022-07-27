Man aged 25 freed on bail in Belfast after being quizzed by PSNI over suspected sexual activity with a child

PSNI

The PSNI announced at 8pm last night that he was being detained, but gave few details besides the suspect’s age and the fact he was arrested in Belfast.

As of this morning, the PSNI said the suspect “has been released on police bail pending further enquiries”.

The PSNI says: “Safeguarding vulnerable young people is a top priority for the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

“We will continue to educate people on how to spot the signs of child sexual exploitation and work with our partners in social services to ensure we take quick action when we believe a child is at risk.”