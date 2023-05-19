Man aged 73 is charged with arson endangering life after incident in Londonderry
A 73-year-old man has been charged with arson and arson endangering life with intent after an incident in Londonderry.
By Damian Wilson
Published 19th May 2023, 09:47 BST- 1 min read
Detectives investigating a house fire in the Chamberlin Street area of the city on Wednesday evening, 17th May have charged the man to court.He is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court on Friday morning.As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.