Man arrested after hit-and-run collision leaves female pedestrian with potentially life-changing injuries

Police investigating a hit-and-run road traffic collision have arrested a man.

The incident took place at the Glenravel Road area of Martinstown, Co Antrim, on Saturday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At around 8:55pm, it was reported to police that a woman in her 30s had been struck by a vehicle as she was walking.

"A white Peugeot Professional van was located by members of the public with frontal damage nearby, but left the scene on arrival by police. The woman was taken to hospital for injuries that are described as potentially life changing.

The incident took place at the Glenravel Road area of Martinstown, Co Antrim, on Saturday night

“The van was later recovered and a 25 year old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of related offences. He remains in police custody at this time.