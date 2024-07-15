Man arrested and property recovered following series of 'creeper burglary' offences

PSNI. Photo: Arthur Allison/PacemakerPress

A man has been arrested and property recovered following a series of ‘creeper burglaries’ in the south Belfast area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the suspect was detained around 7.45am on Monday (July 15) after he was seen running away from a stolen vehicle in Twinbrook, Dunmurry.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Shortly after 5am, the occupant of a house in the Kimberly Street area reported the theft of a black Nissan Juke, believed to have occurred in the early hours of the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A quantity of expensive musical equipment inside the vehicle was also taken.

“A short time later, at around 7.15am, the stolen vehicle was seen in the Stewartstown and Andersonstown Road areas of west Belfast, where it failed to stop for police. Around 30 minutes later, it was located abandoned on the Summerhill Road in Dunmurry."

The spokesperson added: "The suspect, a man aged in his 30s, was seen making off from the vehicle.

“He was subsequently arrested in the Laurel Park area of Dunmurry on suspicion of a number of driving related offences, as well as burglary and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

"Colleagues from Local Policing Teams based in west and south Belfast worked together to locate the stolen vehicle and arrest the suspect, and during the incident, they also recovered from the vehicle a quantity of stolen goods which are believed to have been taken from a series of creeper burglaries in the south Belfast area yesterday, July 14th, and today, July 15th.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone who might have any information which could assist us, to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number 238 of 15/07/24.”