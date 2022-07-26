Man arrested by PSNI on suspicion of engaging in sexual activity with a child

The man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual activity by an adult with a child.
He is currently being held in custody and is assisting detectives with their enquiries.
Detective Inspector Hamill said: “Safeguarding vulnerable young people is a top priority for the Police Service of Northern Ireland.
“We will continue to educate people on how to spot the signs of child sexual exploitation and work with our partners in social services to ensure we take quick action when we believe a child is at risk.”
If you’re concerned about a child’s welfare and believe they may be at risk of sexual exploitation or abuse, please contact Police on 101, or in an emergency always dial 999. You can find out more about how to spot the signs of CSE at https://www.psni.police.uk/advice_information/child-sexual-exploitation/