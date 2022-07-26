Man arrested by PSNI on suspicion of engaging in sexual activity with a child

The man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual activity by an adult with a child.

He is currently being held in custody and is assisting detectives with their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Hamill said: “Safeguarding vulnerable young people is a top priority for the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was arrested today

“We will continue to educate people on how to spot the signs of child sexual exploitation and work with our partners in social services to ensure we take quick action when we believe a child is at risk.”