A 38-year-old man arrested during the disorder in the Broadway area of south Belfast on Tuesday night, 16th July, has been charged to court.

He was charged with riot, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and indecent behaviour.

The man is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday 18th July.