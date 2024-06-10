Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Local Policing Team based in Ballymena, working with the PSNI’s International Policing Unit, arrested a man in Ballymena on Sunday 9th June.

The man, aged 26, is wanted in Romania to serve a prison sentence of 2 years and 4 months for committing a sexual act with a minor and child pornography.

The offences occurred in the Arad area between 2017 and 2019.

He was detained on Sunday on a Romanian extradition warrant and is due to appear before Laganside Extradition Court on Monday 10th June.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “This arrest is another example of the Police Service working closely with our International Partners to locate fugitives and bring them before the Extradition Courts.