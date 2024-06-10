Man arrested in Ballymena to serve a prison sentence for committing a sexual act with a minor and child pornography in Romania
and live on Freeview channel 276
The man, aged 26, is wanted in Romania to serve a prison sentence of 2 years and 4 months for committing a sexual act with a minor and child pornography.
The offences occurred in the Arad area between 2017 and 2019.
He was detained on Sunday on a Romanian extradition warrant and is due to appear before Laganside Extradition Court on Monday 10th June.
Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “This arrest is another example of the Police Service working closely with our International Partners to locate fugitives and bring them before the Extradition Courts.
"Our message is clear, Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their previous actions. We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime."