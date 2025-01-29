Man arrested in connection with arson at house in the Rathglynn area of Antrim - woman in 70s injured in blaze remains critical in hospital

By Gemma Murray
Published 29th Jan 2025, 12:29 BST
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 16:05 BST
A 30-year-old man arrested in connection with arson at a residential premises in the Rathglynn area of Antrim on Tuesday 21st January has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
Earlier in a statement Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “At around 3:20am on Tuesday morning of last week, it was reported to police that a property in the area was set alight, and that a woman in her 70s was inside at the time.

"She was taken to hospital for treatment to burns to her hands and smoke inhalation following the incident, and at this time, she remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Fire last weekFire last week
Fire last week

"A second woman aged in her 40s was treated for both smoke inhalation and injuries to her hands, as she attempted to free the woman from the property.

"A man, aged in his 40s was also treated for smoke inhalation as he attempted to provide further assistance.

"Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, who were already in attendance, dealt with the fire, but the property was significantly damaged, with the incident being treated as arson with intent.”

