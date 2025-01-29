Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 30-year-old man arrested in connection with arson at a residential premises in the Rathglynn area of Antrim on Tuesday 21st January has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier in a statement Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “At around 3:20am on Tuesday morning of last week, it was reported to police that a property in the area was set alight, and that a woman in her 70s was inside at the time.

"She was taken to hospital for treatment to burns to her hands and smoke inhalation following the incident, and at this time, she remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fire last week

"A second woman aged in her 40s was treated for both smoke inhalation and injuries to her hands, as she attempted to free the woman from the property.

"A man, aged in his 40s was also treated for smoke inhalation as he attempted to provide further assistance.