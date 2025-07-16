Man arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs offences following the stop and search of a vehicle

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of a number of drugs offences following the stop and search of a vehicle in Belfast yesterday, Tuesday 15th July.
Chief Inspector Mullan said: “Shortly before 2.20pm, a report was received of a vehicle driving erratically in the Westland Road area of north Belfast.

“Three men were reported to have exited the vehicle and caused criminal damage to another vehicle, before leaving the scene.

Drugs haul

“The vehicle was later stopped and searched in the Dunbar Link area of south Belfast, and a quantity of drugs was located inside it.

“A follow-up search at a property also resulted in the seizure of a quantity of drugs, a sum of cash, and a quantity of fireworks.

“One man aged 20 was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A, B and C drug, possession of a Class A, B and C drug with intent to supply, and possession of fireworks without a licence.

“He remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

“Enquiries remain ongoing, and anyone who might have any information which could assist, is asked to contact 101, and quote reference 871 of 15/07/25.”

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

