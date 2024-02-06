Man arrested on suspicion of attempted sexual communication with a child and attempting to meet a child for sexual exploitation in RoI
The 56-year-old man, who is wanted in the Republic of Ireland was detained on an Irish extradition warrant.
He appeared before Belfast Extradition Court later on Monday and was remanded in custody.
Detective Inspector Lennon from the International Policing Unit said: “This is another example showing our continued determination and commitment to work with International Law Enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.
"Our message is clear, Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their previous actions.
"We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime."