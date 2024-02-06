All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted sexual communication with a child and attempting to meet a child for sexual exploitation in RoI

The Police Service of Northern Ireland's International Policing Unit arrested a man in Belfast City Centre on Monday 5th February on suspicion of attempted sexual communication with a child and attempting to meet a child for sexual exploitation
By Gemma Murray
Published 6th Feb 2024, 12:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 56-year-old man, who is wanted in the Republic of Ireland was detained on an Irish extradition warrant.

He appeared before Belfast Extradition Court later on Monday and was remanded in custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Lennon from the International Policing Unit said: “This is another example showing our continued determination and commitment to work with International Law Enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.

ArrestedArrested
Arrested

"Our message is clear, Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their previous actions.

"We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime."