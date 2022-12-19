In a statement the PSNI said that officers attended the address and carried out a search under warrant, where one man, aged in his thirties, was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences. He was later released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.Sergeant McCann added: "Two women, were dealt with at the scene for drugs offences by way of a community resolution notice and an immediate caution"Information from the public is key in our continued efforts to tackle the scourge of drugs in our community.