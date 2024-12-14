Man assaulted in Portadown in the early hours of Saturday morning - police appeal for information

Police are appealing for information following a report of a serious assault in Portadown in the early hours of this morning, Saturday 14th December.

Sergeant Robinson said: "We received a report just after 5am that a man had been assaulted.

"We believe that this may have occurred at around 3am, in the Killycomain area of the town.

"We are appealing to anyone with any information that could assist the investigation to get in touch on 101 quoting reference number 331 of 14/12/24."

The Killycomain area of Portadown. Picture Google
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

