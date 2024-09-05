Man banned from driving for one month after being caught going at 106mph in Co Antrim
David John Fisher (22), of Raffertys Hill near Hillsborough in Co Down, was detected at 11.30pm on July 5 this year in a 70mph zone: the Crankill Road dual-carriageway near Ballymena.
Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told the the road conditions were dry and traffic volume was light.
The defendant told officers at the scene: "I'm sorry, I have no excuse".
A defence lawyer said it was an "inexcusable" speed by the defendant who had three points on his licence.
He said the defendant had been working overtime as an electrician and on the way home his speed had "crept up".
Banning the defendant from driving for a month and fining him £200, District Judge Nigel Broderick said such speeds were "just not acceptable".
He added: "It is too fast, it is too dangerous. You can cause an accident and at that speed could cause serious injury if not fatality.
"There must be a deterrence. Anyone who drives at this speed can readily expect a disqualification".
The News Letter has covered a number of stories over the past several weeks of people driving at more than 100mph.
Most recently Martin Carville, 29, of Siulnamona Court in Belfast, was detected doing 102mph in a 70mph zone: the M2 motorway.
Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, banned Carville – who said the incident happened after he was informed his partner had gone into labour – from driving for one month and fined him £150.