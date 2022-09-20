Man charged after attempted car theft in Ballymena
Police in Ballymena have charged a 22-year-old man with a number of offences including theft, criminal damage, assault on police and interference with vehicles.
By Gemma Murray
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 11:46 am
Updated
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 11:49 am
The charges relate to an incident of attempted car theft, on Monday September 19th morning, in the Blacks Grove area.
He is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on October 13th at 10am.
As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).