Man charged after police saw video of him assaulting two women in a Cookstown takeaway
Police investigating an assault on two females in a Cookstown takeaway have charged a man to court.
The 33-year-old was arrested and later charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.
He is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 29th October.
As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The charges arose following a report to police on October 2 of a social media video of an assault on two females within a James Street takeaway in the Co Tyrone town.
Following police enquiries, the defendant was identified and arrested.