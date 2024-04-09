Man charged in connection with £10,000 Class B drugs seized in Operation Dealbreaker sting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 42-year-old has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug and possessing criminal property.

He is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court this morning, Tuesday 9th April.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Earlier Sergeant Moore, from the DST, said: "We are doing all we can to prevent and detect as much drug-related activity as possible and today's proactive activity is an example of effective community-based policing at its best.

"The efforts are in keeping with Operation Dealbreaker – that’s our organisational commitment to tackle every aspect of drug misuse across Northern Ireland, and that includes its harrowing impact on the lives and relationships of local people.”

Sergeant Moore added: "Anyone tempted to become involved in illegal drugs should be under no illusion; we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts.

