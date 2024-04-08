Man charged in connection with the seizure of herbal cannabis worth an estimated street value of £1.25 million
Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have charged a man to court in connection with the seizure of herbal cannabis worth an estimated street value of £1.25 million.
Officers and Belfast Harbour Police Belfast made the seizure on Sunday morning, 7th April at Belfast Port.The 41-year-old man has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.
He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court this morning, Monday 8th April.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.