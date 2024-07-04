Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 33-year-old man has been charged to court following a report of an incident of disorderly behaviour in the Foyle Street area of Londonderry on Wednesday (July 3), in which two officers were assaulted.

He has been charged with a number of offences including possession of a class B drug, disorderly behaviour, assault on police and resisting police and is expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court on Friday, July 5.