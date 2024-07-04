Man charged over disorderly behaviour and assault on police in Londonderry
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 33-year-old man has been charged to court following a report of an incident of disorderly behaviour in the Foyle Street area of Londonderry on Wednesday (July 3), in which two officers were assaulted.
He has been charged with a number of offences including possession of a class B drug, disorderly behaviour, assault on police and resisting police and is expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court on Friday, July 5.
As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.