Man due in court charged with rape, possession of an offensive weapon with intent, threats to kill and possession of a class B controlled drug
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Public Protection Branch have charged a man to court following a serious sexual assault in south Belfast.
In a Statement, the PSNI say the 43-year-old man is charged with rape, possession of an offensive weapon with intent, threats to kill and possession of a class B controlled drug.
He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today, Monday 10th February.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
It is understood the charge comes after the man was arrested on February 7 in the Dungannon area.