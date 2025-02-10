Man due in court charged with rape, possession of an offensive weapon with intent, threats to kill and possession of a class B controlled drug

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Public Protection Branch have charged a man to court following a serious sexual assault in south Belfast.

In a Statement, the PSNI say the 43-year-old man is charged with rape, possession of an offensive weapon with intent, threats to kill and possession of a class B controlled drug.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today, Monday 10th February.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.