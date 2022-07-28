Man punched kicked and bitten on his face in Northern Ireland city centre assault, police appeal for witnesses

The victim, who is aged in his thirties, is reported to have been punched and kicked, and bitten on his face during the assault which involved two males on Waterloo Street, Londonderry sometime between 1.30am and 3am.

One of the suspects is described as being approximately 5' 8'' tall, of a medium build while the second male suspect is described as being approximately six feet tall and of a slim build with black hair.

Police in Londonderry, investigating a the serious assault, are appealing for witnesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI

Inspector McDermott said: "This was a vicious assault which has left the victim not only very distressed, but has also left him with an injury that may require further treatment.

"We have made a number of enquiries as part of our investigation, however, we're keen to hear from anyone who was in the Waterloo Street area around this time and witnessed the assault, or has information which may assist our investigation, to get in touch with us."