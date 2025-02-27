Man rushed to hospital after armed and masked men assault him in his home

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 27th Feb 2025, 11:12 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 11:16 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Detectives in Londonderry are appealing for witnesses after an assault in the Fern Park area of the city yesterday evening, Wednesday 27th February.
Read More
Northern Ireland Dogs: Give one of these abandoned pups a new start in 2025

In a statement, Detective Inspector Lavery said: “Shortly after 11.20pm, it was reported that a number of masked men, armed with weapons including a crowbar, entered a house in the area and assaulted the male occupant. “The victim sustained injuries to his head and his hand, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and we’re appealing to anyone who might have been in the area at the time, or who has any information which might assist us, to get in touch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Masked manMasked man
Masked man

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1913 of 26/02/25.”

You can also report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice