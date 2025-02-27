Man rushed to hospital after armed and masked men assault him in his home
In a statement, Detective Inspector Lavery said: “Shortly after 11.20pm, it was reported that a number of masked men, armed with weapons including a crowbar, entered a house in the area and assaulted the male occupant. “The victim sustained injuries to his head and his hand, and was taken to hospital for treatment.
“Our investigation is ongoing, and we’re appealing to anyone who might have been in the area at the time, or who has any information which might assist us, to get in touch.
“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1913 of 26/02/25.”
You can also report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org/