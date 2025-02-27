Detectives in Londonderry are appealing for witnesses after an assault in the Fern Park area of the city yesterday evening, Wednesday 27th February.

In a statement, Detective Inspector Lavery said: “Shortly after 11.20pm, it was reported that a number of masked men, armed with weapons including a crowbar, entered a house in the area and assaulted the male occupant. “The victim sustained injuries to his head and his hand, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and we’re appealing to anyone who might have been in the area at the time, or who has any information which might assist us, to get in touch.

Masked man

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1913 of 26/02/25.”