Man suspected of damaging 'a large number of vehicles' in Belfast is freed on police bail

A 32-year-old man suspected of causing damage to “a large number” of vehicles has been released on bail.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police had earlier said they had received reports of a man attempting to break into houses and damaging “a large number of vehicles at various addresses” in north Belfast in the early hours of Sunday, August 24.

“Officers attended and located a man matching the description of the suspect involved on the Limestone Road,” the force said in a statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The 32 year-old-man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including criminal damage, possessing an article with intent to damage property, attempted burglary and going equipped for burglary.”

The PSNI have released the suspect on bail, pending further enquiries

This evening, the PSNI said he “has been released on police bail pending further enquiries”.

They added that enquiries are ongoing, “and officers would ask anyone with information or recorded footage of any of the incidents or anyone who has had property damaged and not yet reported it to police, to call them at Tennent Street on 101, quoting reference number 309 24/08/25”.