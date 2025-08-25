Man suspected of damaging 'a large number of vehicles' in Belfast is freed on police bail
Police had earlier said they had received reports of a man attempting to break into houses and damaging “a large number of vehicles at various addresses” in north Belfast in the early hours of Sunday, August 24.
“Officers attended and located a man matching the description of the suspect involved on the Limestone Road,” the force said in a statement.
"The 32 year-old-man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including criminal damage, possessing an article with intent to damage property, attempted burglary and going equipped for burglary.”
This evening, the PSNI said he “has been released on police bail pending further enquiries”.
They added that enquiries are ongoing, “and officers would ask anyone with information or recorded footage of any of the incidents or anyone who has had property damaged and not yet reported it to police, to call them at Tennent Street on 101, quoting reference number 309 24/08/25”.
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or members of the public can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/ .