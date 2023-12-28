Man taken to hospital with 'serious' head injuries following early morning assault
Sergeant McBride said: “Shortly before 12.25am, officers attended a report of an assault in the Trevor Hill area of Newry.
“It is understood that an altercation took place, during which a man aged in his 20s was struck on the head.
“He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are believed to be serious at this time.”
Sergeant McBride continued: “It’s believed that a number of people were present in the area at the time of the assault, and we are appealing to anyone with any information, or who can assist us with our enquiries, to get in touch.
“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 56 of 27/12/23.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org
