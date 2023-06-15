Man to appear in court charged with a number of offences under the Terrorism Act 2000 after unnotified parade on April 10
Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit, investigating offences surrounding an un-notified parade in Creggan in Londonderry on 10th April, have charged a 31 year old man with a number of offences under the Terrorism Act 2000.
By Gemma Murray
Published 15th Jun 2023, 07:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 07:45 BST
The man is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court today (Thursday 15th June).
As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.