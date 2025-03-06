Man to appear in court charged with possession of Class A, B and C drugs - some with intent to supply

A 32-year-old man has been charged with possessing criminal property, possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

The man is to appear at Londonderry Magistrates' Court today, Thursday 6th March.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service. The charges follow a search of a property in the City side of Derry/ Londonderry carried out by officers from the Derry City & Strabane District Support Team.

A quantity of suspected herbal cannabis, cocaine and diazepam tablets, with an estimated street value of £3,500, were seized.