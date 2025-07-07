Man treated for injuries to his head, finger and forearms after aggravated robbery at Newtownabbey home last night

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of an aggravated burglary in Newtownabbey yesterday evening, Sunday 6th July.
Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: “Shortly after 11.30pm, a report was received that three masked men forced entry to a house in the Whitewell Road area.

“The male occupant of the property was at home at the time, and upon seeing the men make their way up the stairs, struck one of them over the head with an iron.

“The intruders, who were all dressed in dark coloured clothing, gloves, face coverings, and hoods, began to retreat down the stairs, swinging a number of weapons at the occupant.

“They were then reported to have fled from the property in the direction of the Antrim Road.

“The occupant attended hospital for treatment for injuries to his head, finger and forearms.

“Enquiries are continuing this morning, and detectives would ask anyone who may have any information which might assist, to contact 101, and quote reference number 1643 of 06/07/25.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

