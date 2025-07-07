July 12 weather looking promising for Northern Ireland with 'the potential for some very hot weather'
Met Office meteorologist Johnny Vautrey added there ‘will be plentiful sunshine for Tuesday but lots of cloud in Northern Ireland and outbreaks of rain later in the day’.
He added that temperatures will be ‘climbing even further as we head throughout the end of this week’.
Meanwhile according to UK daily weather extremes the sunniest area in Northern Ireland was Katesbridge with 1.9 hours.
This news comes as it is revealed the Highest maximum temperature yesterday in Northern Ireland was in Killowen at 21.5 °C.
And the highest rainfall recorded was at Altnahinch Filters with 5.8 mm.
The Met Office in NI say that today will be ‘mainly dry with bright or sunny periods in the morning then becoming rather cloudy’ and ‘a few light afternoon showers possible, these mostly towards the North Coast’.
It adds there will be ‘fresh northwest winds, especially near North Channel coas’ and a ‘maximum temperature 19 °C’.
And tonight will be ‘quite cloudy with the chance of a few light showers at first’ but ‘becoming dry through the evening with clear spells developing, especially in the east’.
There will be ‘fresh northwest winds becoming light’ and a ‘minimum temperature 8 °C’.
Tomorrow (Tuesday) will enjoy ‘a dry and bright morning with good spells of sunshine’ but ‘cloud spreading slowly east in the afternoon’.
It will be ‘mostly dry but the chance of patchy light rain towards the North Coast’ and a ‘maximum temperature 21 °C’.
And the outlook for Wednesday to Friday is ‘thicker cloud on Wednesday with a little rain, especially in the west’ but ‘then from Thursday a ridge of high pressure will bring warm, dry and settled weather with sunny spells’.
And looking at Friday 11 Jul - Sunday 20 July ‘many parts of the UK are expected to be part way through a period of high temperatures and humidity at the start of this period.
‘The duration, geographical extent and intensity of the heat are all rather uncertain at present, but there is the potential for some very hot weather to be realised, especially across some inland southern and eastern areas.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.