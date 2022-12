Man who tried to bite and spat at a police officer jailed for four months

Gavin Traill had just got out of custody when he targeted the constable two days before Christmas.

The 43-year-old, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour and assault on police.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard officers on patrol at Great Victoria Street on December 23 found him lying intoxicated and slipping in and out of consciousness.

He became verbally abusive and threatened violence before punching the constable in the chest area.

According to the prosecution Traill began to spit at police during attempts to restrain him.

“As he was put in the rear of a (PSNI) vehicle he became aggressive, tensed up and tried to bite the constable on the forearm,” a Crown lawyer said.

A defence solicitor told the court Traill was “very contrite” and wanted to apologise for his behaviour.

“He suffers from alcohol problems and had just been released from custody,” the solicitor added.