Man with 60 previous convictions refused bail over alleged burglaries in Newry

John Joseph Ward appeared at Newry Magistrates’ Court

​An alleged ‘predatory’ burglar who duped his way into the homes of two elderly victims was refused bail after a judge warned “there is a need to protect the public here”.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Newry Magistrates’ Court, 29-year-old John Joseph Ward, with an address at The Demesne in Newry, faces charges of burglary with intent to steal at properties on Loanda Crescent and Ardgreen Drive in the town on Saturday.

A PSNI officer also executed a warrant for the alleged burglar’s arrest, issued by Lisburn Magistrates’ Court six years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Objecting to Ward being freed on bail the officer told the court how the male and female victims are both elderly.

She said the lady who lived on Loanda Crescent had a man cold calling at her home offering to clean windows and gutters.

The pensioner “rejected the offer” but she discovered her back door was lying open and there was a man standing in her kitchen. The officer added that he left and nothing appeared to have been taken.

There was, however, a further report of a burglary at the home of an elderly man on Ardgreen Drive where a man matching the description of the male involved in the first incident, called at his home asking to use the toilet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim agreed but the male “was seen coming from the bedroom” before the left the property.

Ward was arrested but he refused to answer police questions during interviews and the officer told the court police were objecting to the alleged thief being freed given the arrest warrant which had been outstanding for six years and the defendant’s record.

She revealed that Ward has a total of 60 convictions from NI and GB including multiple entries for burglary, theft, fraud and dishonesty offences, as well as convictions for failing to attend court.

Ward’s defence solicitor argued that Ward could be bailed to live with relatives in Glenarm and further that those same relatives could lodge a cash surety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Deputy District Judge Paul Copeland described the bail application as “valiant and determined,” he told Ward “unfortunately for you despite those efforts I do not consider you to be an appropriate candidate for bail”.