Masked man armed with axe accompanied by masked woman in 'terrifying and frightening' aggravated burglary

The incident happened in the Caw Close area at around 1.45am this morning (Friday January 6). The suspect is reported to have tried to force his way into a bedroom, but was prevented by a man inside the room who blocked the door.

A masked woman then entered the house and subsequently left with the masked man a short time later. She is described as being approximately 5'2" tall, with dark hair tied up, and wore a navy hooded top, and possibly dark-coloured jeans. The masked man is reported as being around 6' tall, with dark hair, and wore a dark-coloured hooded top and dark bottoms and sunglasses.

Detective Sergeant Mark Gingell said: "The male occupant, along with a woman and male teen who were in the property at the time, have not reported any physical injuries, but this must have been a terrifying and frightening ordeal for them which will have left them shaken.

"We are working to establish the circumstances of this incident, and a motive for what happened. As our officers continue with their enquiries in the area, our appeal is to anyone who was in Caw Close and witnessed a man and woman acting suspiciously to get in touch with us. It's believed at this time the male suspect fled in the direction of Nelson Drive, and the female suspect fled towards the country park. We're appealing to anyone who saw two people acting suspiciously in these areas, or anything out of the ordinary, to call us. We'd also ask anyone who was traveling in the area with a dash cam to check their footage which may have captured the suspects."

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 86 of 06/01/23.

