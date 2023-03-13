Masked men posing as police officers grabbed dog walker and patted down his pockets before making off

Sergeant Aidan Rooney said it was reported that around 7pm a man was walking his dog in the Broomhill Park area of south Belfast when two masked men approached him and grabbed him by the arms.

"They claimed they were police officers and patted down his pockets before they got into a parked vehicle and left the area,” he added.

“One of the males was described as tall with ginger hair, the other man was shorter and had a beard. Both had their faces covered, wearing dark hats, black Napapijri jackets, black trousers and shoes.”

Generic image of man walking a dog