Masked men posing as police officers grabbed dog walker and patted down his pockets before making off
Police are appealing for information following the report of an attempted robbery of a man in south Belfast on Sunday, March 12th.
Sergeant Aidan Rooney said it was reported that around 7pm a man was walking his dog in the Broomhill Park area of south Belfast when two masked men approached him and grabbed him by the arms.
"They claimed they were police officers and patted down his pockets before they got into a parked vehicle and left the area,” he added.
“One of the males was described as tall with ginger hair, the other man was shorter and had a beard. Both had their faces covered, wearing dark hats, black Napapijri jackets, black trousers and shoes.”
Enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 1064 – 12/03/23.A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org