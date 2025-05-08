Men arrested for aggravated robbery after gang of men wielding knives seen fighting in the Lisburn Road area of south Belfast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four men were arrested after an incident involving a gang of men wielding knives last night in south Belfast.

In a statement, Detective Sergeant Faulkner said: “A report was received shortly after 3pm on Wednesday afternoon that a number of men armed with knives were fighting in the Lisburn Road area of south Belfast.

“Local policing officers were immediately dispatched to the scene alongside specialist armed response officers.

“The suspected offenders were identified and followed by officers and two men, aged 33 and 30, were located in a vehicle in the Great Victoria Street area.

"Both were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, wounding with Intent, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and affray

“A short time later, two further men, aged 27 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and affray.

“All four men remain in custody at this time.

“One man attended hospital for serious injuries to his arm and hand and has since been discharged.”

Detective Sergeant Faulkner added: “We’re continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident, and want to speak with anyone who was in the Lisburn Road, Tates Avenue or Ashley Avenue area at around 3pm who may have noticed anything out of the ordinary.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have any relevant dash-cam, CCTV or other video footage of the area that could help our investigation. Please call us on our non-emergency 101 number quoting reference number 1049 07/05/25.”