Men charged after cannabis factory find in Craigavon

Police have charged two men, aged 19 and 32, with a number of drugs related offences, including cultivating cannabis, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

By Gemma Murray
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The 32-year-old man has also been charged with burglary (dwelling) and using a motor vehicle without insurance, and the 19-year-old man has also been charged with burglary with intent to steal.

Both are expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court, sitting in Lisburn, today (Thursday 12th January).

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

