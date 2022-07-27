MLAs’ questions for PSNI over claims of death scene image sharing

Policing Board members Gerry Kelly and Sinead McLaughlin have both expressed concern following a report that an officer accessed images on a police database and attempted to pass them on to a colleague.

The BBC has reported that it is understood the same officer was suspended on full pay for five years as part of an investigation into 11 separate but related incidents.

Earlier this month, it emerged that two PSNI officers had been investigated for more than three years over allegations they manipulated the body of a person who died by suicide and shared photos and a video online.

One of the those officers was suspended while the Police Ombudsman (PONI) carried out an investigation

On Wednesday, the BBC said the family of Jim Lennon, who took his own life in 2012, was told by PONI in 2017 that an officer was being investigated for allegedly taking imagines of Mr Lennon’s body from the police database.

His sister, Deirdre Lennon, told BBC News NI: “His suicide broke our family, we were absolutely devastated.”

She said their grief had turned to horror.

“Jim’s death for us was a complete shock - we couldn’t come to terms with the fact that he had taken his own life,” she said,

“And then for this to happen. We just couldn’t believe it. It is just sick. Why would anyone do this to another human?”

Ms Lennon said she kept the Police Ombudsman investigation a secret from most of her family for years.

“Me and my brother shielded it from the rest of the family,” she added.

“I just couldn’t tell them. It was just too awful.

“My only sister never knew, she died last year and never knew. It was so bad for us that I was trying to keep her safe.”

Sinn Fein’s Gerry Kelly described the reports as “deeply disturbing and shocking”.

He said: “The media are also reporting that one officer has now been dismissed from the PSNI while other investigations are ongoing.

“However, it is unacceptable that any family should have to wait five years for action to be taken.

“The question is why has it taken so long for the senior staff of the PSNI to act on what are very serious allegations. There have clearly been failures in the system to act on these complaints.

“I have spoken to the Chief Constable Simon Byrne and he has agreed to meet to discuss these very serious issues. I will make it clear that these actions cannot be tolerated within any police service whose duty it is to protect citizens.

“This is a matter of public confidence in the police and it must be transparent, accountable and fair.”

Sinead McLaughlin of the SDLP said: “The previous reporting of allegations that police officers had shared photos and videos of a suicide victim and interfered with their body shocked and horrified people across the north.

“We trust our police officers to do their best for the communities they represent and to uphold the highest standards of their profession, to think anyone would take advantage of a victim in this way is incomprehensible and raises serious questions around the culture that exists within the PSNI.

“Further allegations that this was not an isolated incident are extremely concerning and we need answers from both the PSNI and Chief Constable Simon Byrne. There is a need to establish exactly what happened in these cases and I understand that both criminal and Police Ombudsman investigations are ongoing and one officer has been dismissed, but these investigations have been dragging on for years.

“We need to clarify if there have been any further incidents of this nature and what steps the PSNI are taking to address the concerns raised as a result. Any failure to properly deal with this situation will put public confidence in our police service at risk.”

Ms McLaughlin added: “At the heart of these allegations are two devastated families who have had their grief compounded and their trust in the police eroded.

“My thoughts are with them and I hope that they have been comforted by the solidarity shown since their decision to go public with what happened. Following the outcome of these investigations I am determined to work with the PSNI to ensure appropriate procedures are put in place so that no family is subjected to an ordeal like this in future.”

A PSNI spokeswoman said that “the criminal investigation is being carried out by the Police Ombudsman,” and added: “An officer was dismissed on Monday 25 July 2022 from the Service, by the Chief Constable, as a result of a separate misconduct incident, which the Police Service of Northern Ireland had been investigating.