Mourne mountains fire: Six fire appliances and 62 firefighters last night tackled a wildfire on Slieve Binnian Mountain, Kilkeel
In a statement, a Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: Following an initial call just after 7:00pm on Wednesday 26th March 2025 Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service has been tackling a wildfire on Slieve Binnian Mountain, Kilkeel.
"There are six fire appliances and 62 firefighters from Kilkeel, Downpatrick, Newcastle, Rathfriland and Newry supported by a Command Support Unit and four wheel drive vehicles in attendance.
"Locals are requested to avoid the area to help support firefighting operations”.
Area Commander Paul Rogers said the firefighters attended "three separate seats of fire", spanning from 300-400 metres to a kilometre in width.
"The distance between the seats of fire would lead us to the conclusion that these have been started by an individual, or individuals," Mr Rodgers said.
The blaze caused repercussions for both those living in the area and on NIFRS services across Northern Ireland as there were a number of fire engines at the scene, Mr Rodgers said.
This followed a large gorse fire on the mountain on Monday, and two other blazes in the area last week, one near Silent Valley and another near Castlewellan, in County Down.
The fire near Castlewellan is believed to have been started deliberately.
The Natural Hazards Partnership issued an amber warning for wildfires in Northern Ireland last Friday.
It said that dry and breezy conditions heightened the risk of a blaze.
The BBC are reporting that DUP assembly member Diane Forsythe said it is "devastating to see the huge fire on Slieve Binnian this evening".
"Here we are again looking at our beautiful mountains in shock and despair as the dangerous fire spreads again," she said in a statement.
"I pray for the safety of the firefighters.
"I will be asking the Police Service of Northern Ireland to increase patrols in the area as careless behaviour in the countryside starts these fires."
Noting this is third fire in the Mourne Mountains in under a week, Forsythe called on people "to stay safe and respect countryside".