Tavia Michella Ximenes Da Costa. PSNI detectives have launched a murder investigation following her death in Tyrone

Detectives in Northern Ireland have launched a murder investigation following the death of a young child in Co Tyrone.

Officers have named the 23-month-old victim as Tavia Michella Ximenes Da Costa.

She was due to turn two later this month and has connections to the East Timorese community in Dungannon.

Three people are being questioned on suspicion of her murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “Police, along with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, responded to the report of the sudden death of a child in the Windmill Court area of the town on Sunday morning, October 13.

“Sadly, Tavia, who was just weeks away from her second birthday, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Following the results of a post-mortem examination, I can now confirm that I am treating her death as a murder.”

He continued: “My thoughts, and sincere sympathy, are with little Tavia’s family members and loved ones whose worlds have been turned upside down.

“Three people, two women and one man, were arrested in connection with the toddler’s murder.

“A 21-year-old woman, a 24-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man were each arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody at this time.”