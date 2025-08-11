​​The murder victim whose body was discovered in Downpatrick has been identified as a father-of-two, as the shockwaves of Sunday's events continue to ripple through the town.

There has also been an outpouring of support for the priest who was hospitalised by an attack that morning – something which police believe may be linked to the murder.

Canon John Murray, aged 75, received multiple injuries – defensive ones, as well as a serious head injury – when a man attacked him with a bottle in front of worshippers at St Patrick's Church at 10.10am.

It has since transpired that he was due to retire as parish priest this Thursday, which would have made that his final Sunday in the role.

Stephen Brannigan, believed to be aged in his 50s, died following an incident in the Marian Park area of the town

Then, at noon on Sunday, about a mile away, police were called to a house in Marian Park in the town where they discovered a body.

At time of writing tonight, one man, 30, was in custody on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

The fatal victim was Stephen Brannigan, who is said to have been in his 50s.

It is also understood that he was the father of two adult daughters, and that his wife Dorenda had died in 2019.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder inquiry following the death of a man in Downpatrick

One source whom the News Letter spoke to said Mr Brannigan had been a painter-and-decorator, and described him as "quiet".

Former MP and SDLP leader Margaret Ritchie, now Baroness Ritchie of Downpatrick, knows Mr Brannigan's father and described the Brannigans as a "hard-working" family.

She had attended a prayer service at St Brigid's Church in the town on Sunday night in the wake of Sunday's crimes, and said a few hundred people were present.

"I offer my condolences to them [the Brannigan family]," she said.

"It must be your worst nightmare. They'll be suffering immeasurable grief, and I know that the heart of the community goes out to them."

As for the attack on Canon Murray, she called it "disgusting", adding that he had only just returned from a spell of illness.

He had been based in Downpatrick for 11 years, and Baroness Richie said he is an "honourable and very devout" gentleman.

"He gave me a special blessing before I headed off for my mastectomy, which I was incredibly grateful for," said the cancer survivor.

"The sense of shock and devastation is palpable in the local community – the sense of sorrow.

"But also support and solidarity, and that’s what stood out at the prayer service.”

Down and Connor’s Catholic Bishop Alan McGuckian is to hold a special service for the Brannigan family and for Canon Murray at St Colmcille’s Church, Killough Road, today at 9.30am.

The Downpatrick Family of Parishes said: “Canon Murray continues to receive exceptional care.

“He is stable and comfortable.”

The PSNI tonight issued a further appeal for information, with Detective Chief Inspector Gary Robinson saying: “Our investigations into both the murder and attempted murder are at the early stages.

"While I can confirm that one line of enquiry is that the two are connected, I would reiterate that our enquiries are ongoing in an effort to establish the facts surrounding both incidents.

“I am keen to appeal to anyone who was in the St Patrick's Avenue area of Downpatrick between 9am and 11am on Sunday, or the Marian Park area between midnight and noon on Sunday, and saw or heard anything untoward, to please come forward and speak to us.

“Any detail, no matter how small, could be of vital importance to our investigation. I would ask anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage to contact us on 101, quoting reference 713 of 10/08/25.”

Superintendent Norman Haslett, the District Commander for Newry, Mourne and Down, added: “I would like to express my sympathy to family members, friends and the wider community in Downpatrick who are today left shaken by the tragic events of the weekend.

"For a man to be murdered and a priest to be attacked in the sanctity of his own church, these are appalling acts and I understand that many people will inevitably be struggling to come to terms with both grief and shock.