Ms McNally, 32 was 15-weeks pregnant when she was stabbed to death in her home at Silverwood Green in Lurgan on 18 December.

Three arrests have been made but no-one has been charged in connection with her murder.

An ‘End Violence Against Women’ rally takes place ‘in memory of Natalie McNally and baby Dean’ in Lurgan Park at 2pm tomorrow, Saturday.

Anyone attending has been urged to wear pink or blue.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart appealed for anyone with information on the murder to come forward.

"Natalie's family deserve justice," she said. "As a community we stand with them.

"With investigations ongoing, we live in hope that the PSNI will be soon in a position to charge someone with this brutal and horrific murder. The appeal is very much for anyone who might have even a snippet of information that could help take this murderer off our streets, to come forward. This can be done with complete anonymity.

"This ordeal is horrendous for the McNally family. I trust they find strength in the solidarity shown at the rally from their neighbours in Lurgan and the wider community.”

Detectives made a renewed appeal for information about the murder of Natalie McNally, one month on from the fatal stabbing of the mother-to-be in Co Armagh.

The appeal came as it was revealed that Ms McNally’s family had named her unborn son Dean.

The officer leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness, said Natalie "was brutally murdered in her own home".

He added: “We have carried out an extensive investigation, in which we’ve already carried out hundreds of house-to-house enquiries and seized over 4,000 hours of CCTV footage.

“We previously released CCTV footage and our efforts to identify the man in this footage remain ongoing.

“It shows the suspect arriving at Silverwood Green that night at 8.52pm, and then the same figure walking away at 9.30pm."

He noted this was the day of the World Cup Final and asked anyone who witnessed anything untoward to contact them,