New IRA searches by PSNI disrupt lives of local residents - 'please be assured we seek to plan activity to maximise safety and minimise any disruption'

In a statement the PSNI say that 'whilst we understand the impact our operational activity can have upon the day-to-day lives of local residents, please be assured we seek to plan activity to maximise safety and minimise any disruption'.
The statement adds: "We will continue to work with communities to disrupt those involved in terrorism-related activity and reduce the harm they cause to our society.
"Anyone with information / concerns about illegal activity or anyone with any information that can assist officers with their investigations should contact police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."