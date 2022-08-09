New IRA searches by PSNI disrupt lives of local residents - 'please be assured we seek to plan activity to maximise safety and minimise any disruption'

Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit, assisted by uniform colleagues, conducted searches in the Bearney Road area of Strabane today, Tuesday 9 August, in connection with an ongoing investigation into the activities of the new IRA.

By Gemma Murray
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 2:55 pm
Updated Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 2:59 pm

In a statement the PSNI say that 'whilst we understand the impact our operational activity can have upon the day-to-day lives of local residents, please be assured we seek to plan activity to maximise safety and minimise any disruption'.

The statement adds: "We will continue to work with communities to disrupt those involved in terrorism-related activity and reduce the harm they cause to our society.

"Anyone with information / concerns about illegal activity or anyone with any information that can assist officers with their investigations should contact police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."

