Northern Ireland crime: Class A and Class B drugs among items seized during planned searches in Ballycastle on Monday

Class A and Class B controlled drugs, a quantity of cash, electronic devices, drugs-related paraphernalia, and other items have been seized in Ballycastle during planned searches on Monday morning, 3rd February.

Inspector Burns said: “Officers from Ballycastle Neighbourhood Policing Team, supported by District Support Officers (DST) conducted searches at two properties in the wider Ballymoney area.

“As a result of the searches, officers seized suspected Class A and B controlled drugs, a quantity of cash, electronic devices, drugs-related paraphernalia, and other items.

“We're committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs and will continue to work relentlessly to tackle this issue. I would encourage anyone with concerns or information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to call 101.”