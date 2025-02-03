Northern Ireland crime: Class A and Class B drugs among items seized during planned searches in Ballycastle on Monday

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 14:25 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 14:27 BST
Class A and Class B controlled drugs, a quantity of cash, electronic devices, drugs-related paraphernalia, and other items have been seized in Ballycastle during planned searches on Monday morning, 3rd February.
A PSNI spokesman said that police have seized suspected drugs and other items during planned searches on Monday morning, 3rd February.

Inspector Burns said: “Officers from Ballycastle Neighbourhood Policing Team, supported by District Support Officers (DST) conducted searches at two properties in the wider Ballymoney area.

“As a result of the searches, officers seized suspected Class A and B controlled drugs, a quantity of cash, electronic devices, drugs-related paraphernalia, and other items.

“We're committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs and will continue to work relentlessly to tackle this issue. I would encourage anyone with concerns or information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to call 101.”

You can also submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ #OpDealBreaker

