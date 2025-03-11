Northern Ireland crime: Landrover Discovery destroyed in arson attack outside property in Portstewart at 1.30am

Detectives in Coleraine are investigating after a vehicle was destroyed in an arson attack in Portstewart in the early hours of Monday, 10th March.

During the incident a Landrover Discovery was located ablaze outside a property in the Millstone area around 1.30am, following a report made to our colleagues at Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Detective Inspector Lavery said: “Officers received a call from our colleagues at NIFRS shortly after 1.50am, as this appeared to have been a deliberate attack on the vehicle.

“On police arrival, NIFRS were present and attempting to control the fire however, this took some time given the extent of the blaze.

“Luckily no one was injured but this was a reckless act, and detectives would like to hear from anyone with information, especially from those who were in the area and who may have captured any footage around the time of the incident, to call us on 101, quoting reference 68 10/03/25.