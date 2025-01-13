Northern Ireland crime: Man brandishing a large piece of wood who attacked and injured PSNI charged with a number of offences including disorderly behaviour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 21-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including disorderly behaviour, possession of an offensive weapon and assault on police following an incident in Newry on Sunday morning, 12 January.

A statement from the PSNI says that around 8.20am police were called to reports of a man causing a disturbance and throwing items at a property in the Demesne area.

Upon police arrival, the man, who was brandishing a large piece of wood, attacked police causing injury to four officers.

The suspect is due to appear at Newry Magistrates court this morning, Monday 13 January.