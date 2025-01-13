Northern Ireland crime: Man brandishing a large piece of wood who attacked and injured PSNI charged with a number of offences including disorderly behaviour

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 13th Jan 2025, 10:56 GMT
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 10:58 GMT
A 21-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including disorderly behaviour, possession of an offensive weapon and assault on police following an incident in Newry on Sunday morning, 12 January.

A statement from the PSNI says that around 8.20am police were called to reports of a man causing a disturbance and throwing items at a property in the Demesne area.

Upon police arrival, the man, who was brandishing a large piece of wood, attacked police causing injury to four officers.

The suspect is due to appear at Newry Magistrates court this morning, Monday 13 January.

As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

