Northern Ireland crime: Two charged after altercation in the Ballymoney Street area of Ballymena on Saturday which went viral on social media

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 13:05 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 13:42 BST

Police investigating the report of an altercation in the Ballymoney Street area of Ballymena on Saturday 1st March have charged a 40 year old man with a number of offences including dangerous driving, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and failing to stop, failing to remain and failing to report an accident.

He is due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday 3rd March.

A 32-year-old woman has been charged with disorderly behaviour, criminal damage and possessing an article with intent to damage property.

She is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 27th March.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

