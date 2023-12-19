All Sections
Officers from PSNI's International Policing Unit extradite 49-year-old man from ROI to stand trial in NI for offences including assault, threats to kill, criminal damage and failing to notify as a registered sex offender

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit extradited a 49-year-old man today, Tuesday 19th December, from the Republic of Ireland.
By Gemma Murray
Published 19th Dec 2023, 14:48 GMT
He is wanted to stand trial in Northern Ireland for a number of offences including assault, threats to kill, criminal damage and failing to notify as a registered sex offender.

The man was initially arrested in the Republic of Ireland on 25th September, and today completed the extradition proceedings with his successful return to Northern Ireland.

Handcuffs
He was due to appear before Newry Magistrates Court today, Tuesday.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “This demonstrates our continued and effective working with An Garda Siochana to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.

“Our message is clear to anyone who has left Northern Ireland to avoid arrest or the consequences of their actions.

“We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”