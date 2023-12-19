Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit extradited a 49-year-old man today, Tuesday 19th December, from the Republic of Ireland.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He is wanted to stand trial in Northern Ireland for a number of offences including assault, threats to kill, criminal damage and failing to notify as a registered sex offender.

The man was initially arrested in the Republic of Ireland on 25th September, and today completed the extradition proceedings with his successful return to Northern Ireland.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Handcuffs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was due to appear before Newry Magistrates Court today, Tuesday.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “This demonstrates our continued and effective working with An Garda Siochana to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.

“Our message is clear to anyone who has left Northern Ireland to avoid arrest or the consequences of their actions.