Officers from PSNI's International Policing Unit extradite 49-year-old man from ROI to stand trial in NI for offences including assault, threats to kill, criminal damage and failing to notify as a registered sex offender
He is wanted to stand trial in Northern Ireland for a number of offences including assault, threats to kill, criminal damage and failing to notify as a registered sex offender.
The man was initially arrested in the Republic of Ireland on 25th September, and today completed the extradition proceedings with his successful return to Northern Ireland.
He was due to appear before Newry Magistrates Court today, Tuesday.
Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “This demonstrates our continued and effective working with An Garda Siochana to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.
“Our message is clear to anyone who has left Northern Ireland to avoid arrest or the consequences of their actions.
“We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”