Forensic offers examine the scene after an incident with machete left one man dead and another injured in Omagh.

Police today arrested one man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following the incident on Sunday.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “We received a report at around 11.55pm about an incident involving a man armed with a machete, outside a house, in the Slievecoole Park area of the town.“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, one of the men, aged 53, who had been administering first aid, died a short time later. Another man was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries to his hand.“A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and is currently in police custody."

In order to establish what happened, he appealed to anyone who was in the Slievecoole Park area or licensed premises in the Gortin Road area on Sunday evening around the time the assault was reported, and who saw what happened, to contact police.

"Did you see anyone acting suspiciously, or might you have captured dash cam footage?” he asked."If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please call detectives on 101 and quote reference number 1874 of 16/10/22."Alternatively information can be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.It is understood that police do not believe the deceased died as a result of a machete attack. A post mortem is expected to be carried out today to determine the cause of death.

Alliance councillor, Stephen Donnelly, has expressed his shock following the death.

He said he was “shocked” at the incident, particularly as it was followed by the death of a man.

His thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who died, he added.

The councillor said he knows people across the local community are “deeply disturbed” by the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad