A series of comments echoing disbelief were posted online after locals became aware that wreaths, memorial crosses and floral tributes were desecrated at Narrow Water where 18 British soldiers died in an IRA bomb attack in 1979.

The incident is being treated by the Police Service of Northern Ireland as a hate crime.

Ulster Unionist councillor David Taylor said the “constant targeting” of the memorial needs to stop.

“Once again those driven by hate have taken the opportunity to cause further hurt and trauma to the loved ones of the brave soldiers who were murdered at Narrow Water in 1979,” he said.

“The constant targeting of this memorial site should stop.

“Those responsible are of a sick mentality.

“The families have already endured more pain than most will ever experience in their lives through the loss of their loved ones. Enough is enough.”

Police are appealing for witnesses after receiving a report of criminal damage at the Narrow Water memorial.

A spokesperson said the report was made to police on Sunday morning but the damage could have happened some time between Saturday at 12pm and Sunday morning.

Inspector Paddy Heatley said: “This report is being treated as a hate crime and we are investigating.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed what happened or who has dashcam or other footage to get in touch with us on 101 quoting reference number 683 25/09/22.”

On Twitter Richard McKee said: “Utterly shocked, saddened and appalled to learn that poppy wreaths, memorial crosses and floral tributes at Narrow Water have once again been destroyed.

There is absolutely no place for this in our society!

We WILL Remember Them”.

Also on social media DUP MLA Diane Forsythe said: “Disgraceful hate fuelled vandalism strikes again on the Narrow Water memorial overnight.

Narrow Water wreaths desecrated

"The scene of one of the most evil IRA murders of British soldiers in our history which just under a month ago I attended the memorial service at. Over 20 wreaths and memorials destroyed.

This crime has been reported to the Police and the investigation is ongoing. Sadly it’s one of a number of hate filled events in South Down recently which me and my team have spent time with the police on. The Unionists of South Down have seen this for years under a nationalist majority rule in our area. When people talk about a “New Ireland” is this what we should expect to see right across Northern Ireland?

There truly is no place for this in our society. I expect silence from other political party representatives as usual on this.