Outside force to look into alleged incident at police ombudsman’s home

An outside police force has been asked to lead an investigation into an alleged incident in Co Down last month.

Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland Marie Anderson outside her office in Belfast. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

West Midlands Police will examine an allegation understood to have taken place at the home of Northern Ireland’s Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson over two days in September.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have asked West Midlands Police to lead an investigation and assess whether there are any further criminal offences following an alleged incident in Co Down in September 2023,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They added: “As this investigation is now live we will not be providing any further comment”.

A spokesperson for the police ombudsman on Thursday said they are not making any comment.

Police Federation chair Liam Kelly said: “The Police Federation for Northern Ireland believes there has to be a full and robust investigation into this matter. No stone should be left unturned to establish the facts and get to the truth.