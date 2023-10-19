Outside force to look into alleged incident at police ombudsman’s home
West Midlands Police will examine an allegation understood to have taken place at the home of Northern Ireland’s Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson over two days in September.
“The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have asked West Midlands Police to lead an investigation and assess whether there are any further criminal offences following an alleged incident in Co Down in September 2023,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
They added: “As this investigation is now live we will not be providing any further comment”.
A spokesperson for the police ombudsman on Thursday said they are not making any comment.
Police Federation chair Liam Kelly said: “The Police Federation for Northern Ireland believes there has to be a full and robust investigation into this matter. No stone should be left unturned to establish the facts and get to the truth.
"We expect our officers to be fully supported both by PSNI and the public to carry out their professional duties unfettered, without fear or favour.”