Overnight arson attack on unoccupied house forces adjoining property to be evacuated

Published 12th Sep 2025, 10:58 BST
Forensic experts pictured at the scene of an over night arson attack on Wilgar Close in Belfast where elderly neighbours had to be evacuated from their homes Picture: Presseye
Police are appealing for information following a fire at residential premises in the Wilgar Close area of east Belfast in the early hours of Friday, August 12.

Sergeant Miller said: “Shortly before 2am, colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service reported to police that an unoccupied house was on fire.

"On attendance, it was established that the blaze had started in the living room of the property.

Substantial damage was caused and an older person in an adjoining property had to be evacuated for their safety.

"We are grateful that the consequences of this were not much more serious, and are investigating the report as arson.

“Officers remain at the scene this morning, and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area last night to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 82 12/09/25.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online at psni.police.uk/report or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

