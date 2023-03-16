News you can trust since 1737
Pair arrested by police probing Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell's attempted murder are released

A man and woman arrested by detectives investigating the attempted murder of a senior detective in Northern Ireland have been released.

By PA
Published 16th Mar 2023, 09:49 GMT- 1 min read

They were detained as part of the investigation into the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh, Co Tyrone, last month.

The 45-year-old man, who was detained in the Belfast area under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday, was released on Wednesday night.

The 34-year-old woman had been arrested in Omagh on Wednesday.

Detective Chief In Spector John Caldwell ng. It is understood Det Ch Insp Caldwell's young son was present when he was targeted.
She was held on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting offenders following the search of a property in the Omagh area.

The woman was released on bail on Wednesday night pending further police inquiries.

A number of other arrests have been made previously with all the suspects released following questioning.

Mr Caldwell was shot a number of times at a sports complex in Omagh after coaching a youth football team last month.

He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Police have launched an attempted murder investigation.

They have described the dissident republican group the New IRA as their main line of inquiry.

Detectives have reissued their appeal to witnesses or those with information to get in touch by calling 101.

Detectives are also highlighting a reward of up to £150,000 from the charity Crimestoppers.