Patsy Aust: Funeral takes place today for retired teacher who was “deeply loved by all her family and friends”
The brother of the retired school-teacher has appeared in court charged with her murder.
Her funeral service is set to take place at 11.30am in St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, Bangor, and afterwards at Roselawn Crematorium.
A funeral notice for her read that she was “deeply loved by all her family and friends”.
“Only the best memories of you Patsy and the happiness you have brought to us all. You will never be forgotten, and we shall try to support ourselves with our memories of having you to cherish and love. We are grieving with loss but also with love.”
A post on social media from St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, Bangor says: “As we prepare to gather tomorrow, Thursday 13th June, at 11:30am at St Andrew's, for the Thanksgiving Service for Patsy Aust, many of us are wondering, how are we going to cope, as we try to process all that has happened to Patsy and her family in the last couple of weeks.
"In the midst of our pain, our broken hearts, our tears...God is with us, and if we place our lives in His hands, He promises to help us, to strengthen us, to guide us, to love us, and to journey with us. As we trust and follow Him, we will never ever walk alone.
'God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble." (Psalm 46:1)”
Another post also offers assistance to anyone feeling desolate after her death.
"This is a very difficult time for Patsy's family, friends and for so many across the community,” it says.
"There will be the opportunity to have a cup of tea after the service in the Welcome Centre, to love and support one another, and to receive help and support from the church family. If you need help, support, would like to chat with someone, or would appreciate prayer, please feel able to get in touch with us.”